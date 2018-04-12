Police: Suspects Robbed Woman then Hit Her with Van in Arden-Arcade Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators say a woman was hurt after she was struck by a U-Haul van driven by suspects who had just robbed her at gunpoint Wednesday evening outside of the Home Depot on Howe Avenue.

"So at this point, really, we can confirm is that there was a robbery that had occurred," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Shaun Hampton. "We're trying to look into the details and make contact with the victim, also any other witnesses that could have seen anything."

The woman was reportedly robbed by multiple suspects who were in a white U-Haul van.

She somehow ended up going with the suspects for a short distance but details are still unclear.

"We don't know if she got into the vehicle under her own fruition or if she got into the vehicle by force. We're still trying to work through those details right now as we speak," Hampton told FOX40.

The woman eventually ended up in the Nordstrom Rack parking lot, about a mile from the Home Depot.

She was hit by the U-Haul as the suspects took off.

News of the robbery near Home Depot had some shoppers feeling uneasy.

"It's a very scary thing," said local resident Samuel Tueli. "To be in a community like this, to come and think we're safe in our community and to encounter this. How are we supposed to live our normal daily life if we come to Home Depot just to shop and then we get robbed?"