Sacramento Police Arrest Two Protesters Outside DA Schubert’s Office

SACRAMENTO — Police confirm two protesters were arrested Thursday at a demonstration calling for justice for Stephon Clark.

The Sacramento Police Department reports officers told demonstrators to disperse when a woman was cornered and trapped in her car outside of the District Attorney’s Office.

When they did not comply two protesters were arrested.

The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter along with other civil rights groups have called on the community to gather in front DA Anne Marie Schubert’s Office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the past two weeks. They are demanding Schubert take action against the officers who shot and killed an unarmed Clark in his grandparents’ backyard on March 18.