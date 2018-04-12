Why Kids Now are Getting Less from the Tooth Fairy

For kids, losing baby teeth can be scary or it can be exciting. Either way, they’re likely to get a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

Finance site LendEDU surveyed more than 1,200 Americans about the money they leave their children and how it compares to what they were left when they were kids:

Baby Boomers, ages 54 and up, were left an average of 69 cents per tooth.

Gen-Xers, who are now between 39 and 53 years old, got an average of $1.39 per tooth.

Millennials, aged 24 to 38 years old, received an average of $2.13.

Those belonging to Generation Z, now 6 years and older, now get an average of $3.25.

Though it may seem $3.25 is a lot for a tooth today, let’s consider inflation.

According to LendEDU, adjusted for inflation, Baby Boomers got an average of $5.77 per tooth. Generation Xers got an average of $5.54.

