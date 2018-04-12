Your Weekend, April 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

Sacramento Dog Show:

Cal Expo

Thurs-Sun 8am-4pm

Sacramento Turn Verein's 50th Annual Bockbierfest:

Sacramento Turn Verein

Fri 6pm-Midnight; Sat 3pm-Midnight

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival

Southside Park

Sun 11am-5pm (Sat event is sold out)

Sacramento Comic-Con​​​​​​​

Sacramento Convention Center

Sun 10am-5pm

Make It A Night

Sunday Funday (Festival of the Arts)

CSU Sacramento (Sacramento State)

Sun 11am-3pm

WHAT TO EAT: Fahrenheit 250 BBQ​​​​​​​

WHAT TO DRINK: Sactown Union Brewery