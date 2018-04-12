Your Weekend, April 12

Posted 11:59 AM, April 12, 2018, by

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

Sacramento Dog Show: 
Cal Expo
Thurs-Sun 8am-4pm

Sacramento Turn Verein's 50th Annual Bockbierfest:
Sacramento Turn Verein
Fri 6pm-Midnight; Sat 3pm-Midnight

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
Southside Park
Sun 11am-5pm (Sat event is sold out)

Sacramento Comic-Con​​​​​​​
Sacramento Convention Center
Sun 10am-5pm

Make It A Night
Sunday Funday (Festival of the Arts)
CSU Sacramento (Sacramento State)
Sun 11am-3pm

WHAT TO EAT: Fahrenheit 250 BBQ​​​​​​​
WHAT TO DRINK: Sactown Union Brewery