Your Weekend, April 12

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.
Sacramento Dog Show:
Cal Expo
Thurs-Sun 8am-4pm
Sacramento Turn Verein's 50th Annual Bockbierfest:
Sacramento Turn Verein
Fri 6pm-Midnight; Sat 3pm-Midnight
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
Southside Park
Sun 11am-5pm (Sat event is sold out)
Sacramento Comic-Con
Sacramento Convention Center
Sun 10am-5pm
Make It A Night
Sunday Funday (Festival of the Arts)
CSU Sacramento (Sacramento State)
Sun 11am-3pm
WHAT TO EAT: Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
WHAT TO DRINK: Sactown Union Brewery