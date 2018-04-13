Disturbing Animal Cruelty Case Investigated in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG — Officials in Yolo County are investigating a troubling case of animal cruelty in the Clarksburg area.

On April 10, animal services responded to a spot along Willow Point Road near Jefferson Boulevard for reports of an injured pit bull. The dog was found emaciated and an injured reproductive area with a large, infected cut on her abdomen. The cut was sutured with fishing line, investigators said, which made the injury worse.

Veterinarians say someone had tried to spay the dog. Her infection had gotten so bad that she had to be euthanized. Investigators believe the amateur surgery happened about a week before the dog was found.

Neither she nor a black and white pit bull investigators believe she was dumped with were microchipped.

According to county animal services, 16 dogs have been found abandoned in the last five or so months. Many of them have been found emaciated, injured and with cropped ears.

The dogs have been found along South River Road, Willow Point Road, Babel Slough Road and Highway 141 in Clarksburg.

Anyone with information about the abandoned dogs is asked to contact Yolo County Animal Services at (530) 666-8282.