Huey Lewis Cancels All 2018 Shows, Says He’s Lost Most of His Hearing

Huey Lewis and The News announced Friday that all of their 2018 dates have been canceled — including his August 10 appearance at Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Frontman Huey Lewis says he has lost much of his hearing.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” the singer wrote on the band’s Facebook page.

Lewis says his doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that causes hearing loss and vertigo.

“Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us,” Lewis wrote. “I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”