This week for In Your Neighborhood, Karma is out exploring McClellan Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drewski's Pit Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

C-27 Aircraft tour with Operations Officer/Pilot Lieutenant Scott Handlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Coast Guard K9 Unit Explosive Team demonstration with Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Sumner, a maritime enforcement specialist, and Feco, a five-year-old Vizsla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tour of the Aerospace Museum of California