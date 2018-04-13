Authorities Investigating Bomb Threat in Sacramento’s Robla School District, Mark Twain School District in Calaveras County

SACRAMENTO — Local authorities are investigating bomb threats within the Robla School District and Mark Twain School District.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said a district staff received an email about a bomb threat late Thursday night.

Authorities said the email stated “a male student will be sent into your campus as you start the day, he will look normal but what is in his bag is a bomb.” The email goes on to say that if the school is placed on lockdown, the male student will set off the bomb.

The email also contains a link to a photo of a device composed of a plastic bottle full of liquid, with black tape and wires attached and says “Fi nd me #apophissquad.” The email indicates that the explosive in the plastic bottles is ANFO, a very powerful explosive.

The “apophissquad” is believed to be responsible for threats sent out on April 9.

The sheriff’s office believes the threat is hoax but is investigating

Robla School District Superintendent Ruben Reyes said Sac PD has been working with the district since 4:30 a.m. when the email about the threat came in.

The email did not specify what school was being targeted.

Officers and K9 units have done a sweep at all five schools in the district and have determined the schools are safe.

All schools in the district are open.

Each campus will have police on scene as they continue to monitor the situation.