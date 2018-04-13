PROM WEEK: Free Prom Dresses at Galt Prom Closet

It’s prom season! Danielle Sanders from Galt Prom Closet is in the studio with the details on how high school students can get all their prom needs met at their event. The 8th Annual Operation Fairytale event is Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Liberty Ranch High School cafeteria, 12945 Marengo Rd, Galt Ca 95632.

There will be over 1,500 formal dresses to choose from, as well as shoes, jewelry, beauty products and more. The event will also feature a selection of door prizes- restaurant gift cards, beauty service gift cards, corsage/boutonniere gift certificates and free tux rentals. Everything is free for high school students – just bring a valid school ID to show upon entrance.

The Galt Prom Closet was founded in 2011, as my Girl Scout Gold Award project, with the aid of Laurie Bambas and Deanna Sanders.