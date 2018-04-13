Will Ferrell Injured in Rollover Crash in Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION VIEJO - Actor Will Ferrell was among four people injured in a rollover car crash that temporarily stopped traffic in Mission Viejo Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just south of Alicia Parkway about 10:55 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Larry Kurtz said.

Witnesses told TMZ the SUV Ferrell was riding in was sideswiped by another vehicle.

The SUV overturned and came to a rest on its side in the middle of the northbound 5 Freeway, which had to be temporarily shut down.

Kurtz could not confirm the identity of the victims, but video from the scene showed Ferrell sitting up and apparently talking on a cellphone as he was being placed into an ambulance.

A total of four people, including three men and one woman, who were riding in the SUV were transported, Kurtz said.

Three of the patients had suffered minor injuries, but there was one unidentified trauma patient, Kurtz said.

No injuries were reported in the second vehicle, Kurtz said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ferrell was returning from a "Funny or Die" event in Oceanside where he appeared as Ron Burgundy.