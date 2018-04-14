Protesters Gather to Show Disappoint in Trump’s Airstrikes on Syria

SACRAMENTO – Protestors gathered in Midtown Saturday to show their disapproval of U.S. involvement in Syria.

Dozens chanted and held signs to demonstrate their disappointment in President Trump’s decision to use military force in Syria without first letting international organizations confirm the chemical attacks.

The protestors fear the U.S. getting more involved in the Syrian civil war and believe it will only lead to more bloodshed.

Syrian-American, Suzan Boulad is one of few with firsthand knowledge of the now seven-year-long civil war in Syria. She has spent many summers there visiting family.

“We don’t need more military action, we need all international parties to push for a political solution,” said Boulad. “Syrians feel abandoned and their future is uncertain,” she said.

Some protesters like David Mandel liken U.S. involvement in Syria to the Iraq and Vietnam wars.

Others like Mandel agree that though, chemical weapons are heinous, Trump had other options to prevent Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime from using them.

“The way to do that is through international diplomacy and cooperation,” said Mandel. “Not through unilaterally just going in and bombing them just because we feel like it or because Trump wants to increase his popularity,” he said.

Jamier Sale, one of the organizers of the protest, would prefer that Trump focus less on the Middle East and more on issues back home.

“We don’t want to see our country just spending all this money on the military while we’re getting cutbacks in healthcare, education and housing,” said Sale. “All the things that we need to live are being cut,” he said.

Boulad says her family in Syria is praying for peace, an accomplishment she believes can only come through diplomacy, not missile strikes.

Many of the protesters FOX40 spoke with say, the chemical attacks remind them too much of alleged ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq in 2003. They wish Trump had waited for inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Warfare to confirm chemical weapons were really used before he ordered the airstrikes on Syria.