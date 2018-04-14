Two Whitney High School Students Thwart Possible School Shooter in Florida

ROCKLIN – Two students at Whitney High School in Rocklin may have thwarted a potential school shooter in Florida.

Earlier this month, Buster Carlson and Jacob Halley were browsing YouTube when they came across a comment that read: “I want to be a professional school shooter.” The comment went on to name J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, Florida.

Taravella high school is only five miles from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students were killed by a school shooter in February.

Though Taravella is 2,500 miles from Rocklin, Carlson and Halley knew they had to do something.

“It had just been posted,” said Carlson. “So I knew that pretty much no one had seen [the comment] so far,” he said.

Carlson and Halley saw something suspicious so they said something to the FBI and to Coral Springs police. The next day, a 17-year-old with the screen name “sharp shooter” was arrested.

“I don’t know if I could live with myself if I had saw that comment [at] the time that we did and something actually did happen,” said Halley. “Even if one kid had been injured, it would have gnawed at me the rest of my life,” he said.

Bret Carlson, Buster Carlson’s father said, “absolutely I’m proud for the courage they had to make this decision.”

Their story was picked up first by their classmates in “Unleashed,” the Whitney High School news broadcast then by other reporters like FOX40’s Ben Deci.

Though the two young men were, thankfully, paying attention to threatening comments on YouTube, they did not want any attention for their good deed.

They say they aren’t the popular kids in school so they are not used to the attention.