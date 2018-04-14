UOP Releases Benefit Album for Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- University of the Pacific's student-run record label Pac Ave Records released their album "Rose Gold: Songs for Sonoma" on Friday.

The album is composed of nine songs from student artists and all of the proceeds will go towards the Santa Rosa Junior College Fire Relief Fund, which benefits students at that junior college to purchase schools supplies, backpacks, bikes and other necessities.

This is the sixth album that Pac Ave Records has produced since being founded in 2012. The label is made up of 11 members and three faculty coaches. One of the artists was directly affected by the Sonoma fires.

Each artist put their own spin on a Grammy Song of the Year from the past decade, so songs like Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" and Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

The group had originally planned to put together an album to help them go to the Grammys but, after the fires hit, they decided to do something community oriented.

If anyone is interested in donating to get a copy of the album, they can click here.

The album has also been released on iTunes and Amazon.