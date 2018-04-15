15-Year-Old will be Tried as an Adult in Sister’s Slaying

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A Sacramento judge ruled a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult on suspicion of murder in the death of his younger sister.

The Sacramento Superior Court confirms Judge James Arguelles rendered the ruling Friday in the case against Tanner Wood who was 14 years old when prosecutors say he killed 13-year-old Ashley Wood on July 19, 2016.

Tanner Wood did not enter a plea Friday.

Their mother discovered Ashley’s body in a bedroom of the home. Police say Tanner Wood was found in a field near the home.

Police say the death resulted from blunt-force trauma.

Defense attorney Kevin Adamson argues Tanner Wood should be spared from adult court because of his age at the time of his sister’s death.

Tanner and Ashley are the son and daughter of a Placer County homicide prosecutor.