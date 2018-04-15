Chain Controls in Effect as Mid-April Snow Falls in the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Caltrans reports there has been multiple spinouts on both sides of Interstate 80, which caused traffic to come to a stop around 10:30 p.m.

Holding traffic on 80 EB and WB in the Sierra due to multiple spinouts. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for updates. pic.twitter.com/sbWLrArora — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 16, 2018

The sun was shining in the Valley Sunday as the months draw closer to summer.

But a late spring storm has made for sloppy conditions on Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

"We'll have crews out all night and into tomorrow ready for whatever may come," said Greg Dealba with Caltrans.

Chain controls now also on I-80, Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange. https://t.co/3wcnmv2KEc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 16, 2018

A little after sundown chain controls went up and are expected to remain in effect overnight. Just before 8 p.m., Caltrans reported chain controls were in effect on I-80 from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange and checkpoints were up on Highway 50 at Meyers and Twin Bridges.