Man Found Dead on Sacramento Bike Trail

RIO LINDA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail.

Around 5 p.m., deputies and park rangers were called to the trail near Elk Horn Boulevard and Cherry Lane, where a caller reported finding the man unconscious.

Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. It appeared he had “sustained trauma to his body,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The details surrounding the man’s death are still being investigated and have been deemed suspicious.

