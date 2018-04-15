Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Crash, Injuring 7

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Seven people were hospitalized Sunday following a head-on collision in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports a car driving the wrong way on East Commerce Way collided with another vehicle near Arena Boulevard.

Four people in the wrong-way vehicle were hospitalized along with three occupants in the other car. Everyone sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Officials could not say why the car was traveling in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of East Commerce.

 