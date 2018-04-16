2 Caught Towing Church’s Stolen Trailer in Stockton

STOCKTON — Two people were arrested Friday when they were caught towing a trailer stolen from a church.

Around noon, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies approached the driver of an SUV blocking traffic on Christian Life Way. The trailer the car was pulling had no license plates.

Jack Powell, 48, admitted to stealing the trailer from a church near Lodi.

The sheriff’s office reports Powell was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, as well as several outstanding warrants. His passenger, 25-year-old Emily Blair, was arrested after she lied about her name and deputies found she was in possession of methamphetamine.