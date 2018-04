Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEJO -- Twenty people were displaced and two were injured Monday afternoon when a fire spread through a Vallejo motel room.

Fire crews worked to contain the flames to Room 131 in the Vallejo Motel 7 on 211 Lincoln Road West. The flames did not reach any surrounding rooms.

The motel has 77 rooms and those displaced were helped by the Red Cross.

A tenant and the motel's manager sustained minor injuries.

The fire is being investigated and the cause is still unknown.