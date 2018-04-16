A Bear Really Did a Number on This Pickup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has one big bit of advice for vehicle owners — lock your doors at night.

One truck owner learned that lesson the unfortunate way when a bear got into the parked car. The sheriff’s office says that’s when the bear locked itself inside.

The trapped bear was released in the morning but left behind a mess of plastic and yellow seat foam. The entire interior of the truck was ripped to shreds.

Tahoe deputies were able to get the bear out simply by opening the door and snapped a picture of it as it ran off.