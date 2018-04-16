California City Votes to Resist Sanctuary Law

LOS ALAMITOS (AP) — A tiny Orange County city has voted to resist California’s sanctuary law.

The Los Alamitos City Council gave final approval Monday night to a city ordinance exempting the community of 12,000 from the state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration agents.

The city says the law is unconstitutional.

Los Alamitos joins about a dozen other cities and the Orange County Board of Supervisors in taking various measures to show displeasure over the law.

Supervisors in San Diego County — which has a border with Mexico — will meet Tuesday to consider joining a Trump administration lawsuit against the sanctuary law.