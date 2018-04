Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Businesses typically compete against each other, but as leaders from our region visit Washington, D.C. for this year's Capitol to Capitol trip, business leaders are finding opportunities to collaborate.

FOX40 spoke Monday morning with Laurie Harting, senior vice president at Dignity Health for the Sacramento area. Dignity Health one of four major healthcare providers in the Sacramento area.

Harting says it's important for businesses to collaborate and find common issues to find better solutions.