Prom Week: 5 Biggest Prom Trends of 2018

Prom season is upon us and FOX40 is helping break down the hottest prom trends of the year.
- The Midriff Look
The dress is two separate pieces and just a touch of mid-section is showing.
- Toile
Beautiful Toile. The fabric is the main attraction.
- Embellishment
Grommets detail all through the dress with fringe.
- Sequins and Backless
Elegant sequins through the dress.
- Blush or Bold Colors
The hot color this year is blush.
Looks courtesy: Buttoned Up Boutique on 17th and R Downtown and three other locations in Sacramento/Roseville and El Dorado Hills.
Six Tips for Finding the Perfect Dress
- Set a budget.
Prom dresses are available in every price range. If you're able to walk into a store with an unlimited budget, great. If not, have a price point in mind from the very beginning. This will help you navigate through hundreds of dresses and help you avoid in-store arguments.
- Do some online research.
If you are buying your dress form a big department store, check for when sales are going on. You can also see what dresses the stores in your area have in stock. Doing research will help you get an idea of the type of dress you want, making the big selection less overwhelming.
- Go with someone that will tell you the truth.
Having a second opinion is always good. Whether that opinion is coming from a parent or a friend you will be glad you brought someone that will tell you if you should pass on a dress or if it is perfect.
- Fit is everything.
You want to look your best on prom night and that starts with the fit of your dress. Make sure the shape compliments your body type and doesn't overpower you. A tailor can fix the length but you want the bust and waist to hit at the right places.
- Pick a dress you love.
Don't be afraid to pick something different and unique. If you love a fun flirty short dress but all your friends are wearing long, who cares! You are the one wearing the dress, so buy something you feel beautiful in.
- Know the school dress code.
Every school has a dress code students have to follow during school dances. Make sure you look up that code before heading to the store. You don't want to buy a dress, then find out you can't wear it.