Prom Week: 5 Biggest Prom Trends of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prom season is upon us and FOX40 is helping break down the hottest prom trends of the year.

The Midriff Look

The dress is two separate pieces and just a touch of mid-section is showing.

The dress is two separate pieces and just a touch of mid-section is showing. Toile

Beautiful Toile. The fabric is the main attraction.

Beautiful Toile. The fabric is the main attraction. Embellishment

Grommets detail all through the dress with fringe.

Grommets detail all through the dress with fringe. Sequins and Backless

Elegant sequins through the dress.

Elegant sequins through the dress. Blush or Bold Colors

The hot color this year is blush.

Looks courtesy: Buttoned Up Boutique on 17th and R Downtown and three other locations in Sacramento/Roseville and El Dorado Hills.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six Tips for Finding the Perfect Dress