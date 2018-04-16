Sacramento Police Release More Video from Stephon Clark Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department released 51 new pieces of video and two audio files of 911 calls the night Stephon Clark was shot by officers.

The videos begin after Clark was shot, and show officers responding to the scene on March 18.

Click here to see the 53 clips.

Police were in the area investigating reports of someone breaking car windows when officers encountered Clark in the backyard of his grandmother’s home. Officers say they believed Clark was armed and fired at him 20 times. Clark was struck seven times, mostly in the back, according to an independent autopsy.

Clark’s death reignited a national debate on policing and communities of color.