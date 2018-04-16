Sen. Harris on Immigration, Syria and Stephon Clark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Proudly positioned outside of the office of Senator Kamala Harris is a sign welcoming "Dreamers," making it known that this is one of the key agenda items for the California Democrat.

"We got in this situation because this administration made an arbitrary decision to rescind DACA," Harris said. "That’s why we’re in this situation in the first place."

Harris is referring to President Trump’s announcement last year to end the program that protected roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. California is home to a large portion of them.

"I am co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill, the Dream Act, to give these kids protection. But there has to be some indication that the president is going to sign the bill and, so far, he has given no indication he will," she said.

Senator Harris is also pushing back on the president’s action in Syria, saying President Trump needs to get congressional approval before ordering military action like air strikes.

"We have intentionally designed the system in such a way that we are going to have those kinds of checks and balances and that didn’t happen," Harris told FOX40.

She also discussed the department of justice lawsuit against California over the sanctuary state law.

"From a legal and a policy perspective it is misinformed, misguided and it is wrong," Harris said.

Harris believes it stops those who are undocumented from reporting crime, fearing the tables will be turned on them.

"That means that we are potentially looking at the victims of child abuse, or rape, or domestic violence not reporting a crime against them for fear that the outcome will be that they will be treated like the criminal, instead of the real scenario," Harris said.

Harris recently made a stop in Sacramento to hold a town hall, hearing from the public about their concerns. A key discussion was on the shooting death of Stephon Clark by police.

"I heard from a lot of folks and I believe that there is no question that there is broad sentiment that that young man should not have been killed," she said. "There is also an investigation that's in it's an active form and we’re going to have to see where the facts lead."

And while that investigation carries on, Harris says there’s a conversation still to be had.

"It's a difficult truth to hear and deal with, which is we all have implicit bias," Harris said. "None of us want to think that that’s what guides us but it is a reality. So let's deal with it head on and address it."