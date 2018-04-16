Supporters Think Billionaire’s 3 Californias Plan has Its Drawbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper said he will turn in enough signatures to place his plan to split California into three states on the November ballot.

Four years ago his initiative to split up California into six states died after many of the 1.3 million signatures he gathered turned out to be invalid.

The measure has the reluctant support of the State of Jefferson supporters who also want California divided. They are concerned that rural northern counties are underrepresented with most of the population located in more liberal Southern California.

Their own efforts to form a 51st state doesn’t have the deep pockets that Draper possesses. He spent $5 million of his own money on his six Californias plan and apparently has no qualms about spending millions again on his new plan.

Members of the movement do not like the idea that Draper’s plan would lump northern counties with the Bay Area, Silicon Valley and Sacramento but say any movement on making California more representative of local populations is worth supporting.

Draper says he’ll turn in his signatures in next week to a county election office. The secretary of state will then oversee county election offices as they validate signatures gathered in their counties.