Syrian TV: Air Defense Confront Missiles in Homs

Syrians walk down the street past destroyed buildings in Douma on the outskirts of Damascus on April 16, 2018 during an organised media tour after the Syrian army declared that all anti-regime forces have left Eastern Ghouta, following a blistering two month offensive on the rebel enclave.
The announcement, which represents a key strategic victory for President Bashar al-Assad, came just hours after US-led strikes pounded Syrian government targets in response to a suspected chemical attack on the enclave's main town of Douma.
/ AFP PHOTO / LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images)
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state-run television says Syria’s air defenses have confronted a new “aggression,” shooting down missiles over the area of Homs in the country’s center.
It did not elaborate or say who carried out the airstrikes early Tuesday.
The Syrian Central Media run by the government said the missiles targeted Shayrat air base in Homs.
The report comes a few days after the U.S., Britain and France conducted airstrikes targeting alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria. Those attacks were retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that they blamed on the Syrian government.
Earlier this month, four Iranian military personnel were killed in an airstrike on the Syrian T4 air base in Homs. Syria and its main allies Iran and Russia blamed Israel for that attack. Israel did not confirmed or deny mounting the raid.