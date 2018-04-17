California Congressman Pushes for DACA Debate in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- California Republican Congressman Jeff Denham is pushing for "a full debate" on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program despite no support from party leadership.

Denham, along with Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, and Will Hurd, R-Texas, will hold a press conference on the matter in Washington on Wednesday.

"This has gone on way too long. This is something that has been kicked down the road by both Republicans and Democrats," Denham told FOX40. "Ultimately, Congress needs to do its job. If both parties can realize that there’s a problem, both parties ought to be able to come together for an American solution."

That solution is considering four separate bills.

One has already come out of the judiciary committee and another deals with border security. The third, offered by House Speaker Paul Ryan, is expected to be modeled after President Trump’s four pillars on immigration. The final piece would be to protect "Dreamers."

Denham would use a not so common rule known as "Queen of the Hill." It means the bill that surpasses the 218 threshold is adopted by the House. If all bills fail, they are rejected.

The congressman from Turlock says there is strong support from both Republicans and Democrats on the rule. One of those indifferent members lies in Denham’s own party — Congressman Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove.

"Any discussion over various amnesties, including DACA, must first be proceeded by clear actions that secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws," McClintock said.

An issue McClintock is showing no willingness to budge on.

"If our immigration laws are not going to be enforced then our borders mean precisely nothing," Denham said.