Cap-to-Cap: City Leaders Aim to Find Solution to Homelessness in Sacramento Region

Posted 12:45 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, April 17, 2018

This week, business and city leaders traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss local projects and issues facing the Sacramento region. One task is to try to get more funding for a growing problem the nation is facing -- homelessness.