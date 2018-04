Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jim Crandell sat down with Sacramento Kings legend Jerry Reynolds.

Reynolds recently announced his retirement from his job as the team's TV color analyst. His work with the Kings dates back 33 years.

"This is my decision and my opportunity to transition," Reynolds told FOX40. "I'm very lucky, as most people who've had real jobs don't get to pick and choose how it works out. So, I will be working with the Kings just on a more limited basis."