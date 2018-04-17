Manteca Neighborhood Devastated after Man is Shot while Interrupting Attempted Car Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A Manteca man is fighting for his life days after someone shot him and tried to steal his car.

The Manteca Police Department says the shooting took place last Wednesday night along Primavera Avenue.

Slowed down video taken with a neighbor’s cell phone shows the flashing lights, heavy police presence and saddening aftermath of a 57-year-old man shot twice.

His neighbor, Madison Giezing, says her friend, who she knows as David, is alive but is still in the ICU.

“He did not deserve this. Like, he’s the last guy who deserved this ‘cause he is such a nice person," Giezing said.

Giezing and another neighbor, Daniel Cervantez, say that night they heard two pops ring out.

"Actually I was in disbelief," Cervantez said. "I didn’t think it was really happening ‘cause I thought it was fireworks that went off."

The Manteca Police Department says the victim was shot twice in his driveway after someone had tried to steal his car.

"The son told me he was coming home from bowling league and that’s when it happened in the driveway. So I don’t know whether they followed him," Giezing said.

Cervantez says he does have surveillance cameras. Unfortunately, none of his cameras picked up the suspects so he believes they were coming from a different direction when they attacked his neighbor.

Neighbors say they did not see much of the person or persons suspected of hurting David. Most were baffled because they say Primavera Avenue is mostly peaceful.

"It’s a boring neighborhood," neighbor Leonardo Thanos said. "It’s nice, you know, it’s pleasant but stuff like that never really happens.”

Giezing says David is still in critical condition and that his loved ones are rooting for his recovery.

“Super sweet, always helpful, if you need help Dave is the first person to come out and help you. Kind of tends to keep to himself," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.