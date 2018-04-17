Pedestrian Killed in Tahoe Park Hit-and-Run

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian late Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., a man was on the west side of 65th Street near the intersection of Broadway when he was hit by a car traveling south.

The driver left the man and drove away.

Sacramento Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Sacramento Police Department has not reported his identity.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly collision to call 916-808-6030.