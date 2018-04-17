Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Shooting, Robbery of Stockton ‘Corn Guy’

STOCKTON — Stockton police announced the arrests of three suspects connected to the shooting and robbery of a food vendor in Stockton.

Don Ramon Lopez, also known in Stockton as the “Corn Guy” or “El Elotero,” was attacked on Easter Sunday. His attackers shot him then robbed him of $500 as he tried to defend himself with a machete.

On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department reported three suspects were arrested.

After gang detectives investigated the incident, a SWAT team served a search warrant at a West Swain Road home on Friday and arrested 20-year-old Antonio Eppinger and a 16-year-old male. Four days later, officials spotted Jazeel Robinson, 18, leaving a home in the area of Goya Drive and later arrested him.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and gang enhancements.