STOCKTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Stockton.

The shooting happened Tuesday on Colfax Court, in a neighborhood between Pock Lane and Highway 99.

Police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Colfax Court. A male was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. PIO is on-scene. pic.twitter.com/hqGaAjjDRL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) April 17, 2018