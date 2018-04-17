Makeup artist Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio is in the studio with Martina to demonstrate two ways glitter can be used to take any prom look to the next level.
Prom Week: Makeup Tricks and Hacks
-
Prom Week: Keeping Teenagers Safe During Prom
-
PROM WEEK: Free Prom Dresses at Galt Prom Closet
-
District, Theater Collecting Gently Used Prom Dresses for Girls in Need
-
It’s Prom Week at FOX40!
-
Prom & Spring Fashion
-
-
Prom Week: 5 Biggest Prom Trends of 2018
-
Speed Dating in Sacramento
-
Drugstore Makeup Match
-
Hoops for Hope at El Camino High School
-
Police Find Animal Waste in Counterfeit Makeup — So It’s Not Such a Bargain After All
-
-
Animal Feces Found in Counterfeit Makeup Sold as MAC, Kylie and Other Brand Names
-
Lawsuits Claim Ulta Repackages ‘Unsanitary’ Returned Makeup as New
-
Zinfandel: Stories from Sierra Foothills