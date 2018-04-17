San Francisco Police Officer Hurt in Hit-and-Run

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of injuring a San Francisco police officer in a hit-and-run accident.

The Police Department says the plainclothes officer was in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon when a blue sedan hit him and kept going.

The accident took place in the Tenderloin, a high-crime neighborhood near downtown.

The officer was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his arm.

Police say they later pulled over a blue Mercedes and arrested 18-year-old Marisa Androvich of San Francisco.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.