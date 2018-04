ALPINE MEADOWS — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports a skier died Tuesday when he lost control on a “very steep run” at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort.

Around 11 a.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Pearlstein from Kings Beach died while going down the Keyhole run.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but Pearlstein was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.