Stockton City Council Approves Kings G League Move

STOCKTON — The Sacramento Kings NBA G League team will now be playing in Stockton.

Since 2008 the franchise has been located in Reno. On Tuesday, the city council approved the move for the new Stockton Kings.

Logos and branding will also be released later in the season, according to the Kings.

A Stockton Kings Community Day will take place on May 24, with Mayor Michael Tubbs in attendance.

“In only a few months, NBA Basketball will fill Stockton Arena with the most passionate fans in the NBA,” Tubbs and the city council said in a joint statement following the announcement.

A little piece of history. “We look forward to working with you to continue to #ReinventStockton.” Let’s go Stockton 👑s pic.twitter.com/WEZKOS8ABU — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) April 18, 2018