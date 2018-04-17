Video Captures Tennessee School Employee Dragging Student Off Bus by Feet

Memphis, TN ( WREG ) — An elementary school employee is being investigated after Shelby County School officials say he allegedly forcibly removed a 7-year-old boy from a school bus while breaking up a fight last week.

The employee at Robert R. Church Elementary in Whitehaven has been removed from the school while the district investigates/

“We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities,” SCS said.

The incident allegedly happened April 12, but the child’s parent, Kimberly Hardin, said she didn’t find out about the video until more than 24 hours later when another parent showed it to her.

“They said he had bruises and a concussion. Because of the way he was dragged, he hit his head,” said Hardin. “I feel bad. I didn’t believe my child.”

In the video, the child can be seen screaming for his mother while being pulled by his feet off the bus by an employee.

It is not clear what prompted the incident.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Memphis Baptist Minsters Association addressed the media Tuesday saying they’re appalled by the video and want justice for the family.

“I think he should be held accountable for his actions. He`s a grown man and he knows better,” said SCLC President Rev. Walter Womack.

Womack said he’d like to having a meeting with the superintendent to discuss training and different solutions to prevent this from happening again.