‘We Want Justice:’ Friends, Family Continue Their Search for Karen Garcia’s Killer

WILLIAMS — Karen Garcia’s close friends said they have not even had a chance to mourn her death because they’re too busy trying to keep her story out there.

Just days after her sister was killed in a devastating car crash, the 21-year-old from Colusa was reported missing. On Jan. 14, after her body was found inside a car in a Woodland parking lot, her ex-boyfriend and father of her 2-year-old daughter was named a suspect in her death.

Her friends won’t rest until Salvador Garcia is caught and they need the public’s help.

It’s been three months but close friend Helen Acevedo said, “it feels like just last week we were walking the river bottom, screaming her name.”

Salvador Garcia is still on the loose and hasn’t been found.

“We want people to know a loving, hardworking mother’s life was cut short,” said Karen Garcia’s friend, Linda Quintero.

Karen Garcia’s close friends created a Facebook page, T-shirts and a hashtag to keep her story alive.

“We want justice for Karen. We want Sal caught,” Quintero said.

While they push to keep her memory alive, life for the 21-year-old’s family hasn’t been easy. Friends say Karen Garcia’s mother is in the middle of a custody battle with Salvador Garcia’s mother over their young granddaughter.

“She’s granted custody but they’re still trying to figure out how to go about it,” Acevedo said.

For Karen Garcia’s friends, the last three months have been torture and they have a message for their friend’s suspected killer.

“Let Karen rest in peace. Let everyone mourn her peacefully and just turn yourself in,” Acevedo said.

The Colusa Police Department says Salvador Garcia was last seen driving a 2011 black Toyota Sienna with the license plate 6NYB823. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.