CHP: Trailer Containing 8,000 Disneyland Tickets Stolen out of Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — The CHP is searching for a stolen trailer that contained thousands of Disneyland tickets.

Early Wednesday morning around 3:10, a trailer owned by the Future Farmers of America was stolen from West Stockton Boulevard near Eschinger Road.

The trailer was meant to head to Southern California for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference. Inside was audio-visual equipment, awards and 8,000 Disneyland tickets.

Officials were told it is a white, double axle, enclosed Wells Cargo trailer with license plate number 4KJ1127.

The suspect’s pickup truck was described as dark in color with an extended cab.

The CHP is now warning the public to be cautious when buying Disneyland tickets from a local seller. If you have any information regarding the suspect or the theft you are encouraged to call the CHP’s South Sacramento office at 916-681-2300.