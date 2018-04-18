Elderly Oroville Dam Evacuee Billed for Ambulance Ride

YUBA CITY — Many remember the Oroville Dam emergency back in 2017 when 180,000 people were evacuated from their homes, assuming the dam’s emergency spillway would fail.

When nearly 200,000 people had to be evacuated for fear of massive flooding, 93-year-old Mildred Cole was put into an ambulance and driven 47 miles to Sacramento.

“They just put me in a wheelchair and wheeled me out,” Cole told FOX40.

Cole was rehabbing a leg injury at the Fountains Nursing Facility in Yuba City. The entire place was evacuated.

"We were sent to different locations because you couldn’t find places for people like us," Cole said.

"At that point, with the threat of a flood, I was actually relieved that they were going to put her somewhere," said Cole's granddaughter and caretaker, Heather Terpelle.

That relief eventually faded when Terpelle got a bill for that ambulance ride for $792. A bill, Terpelle says, her grandmother can't afford and Medicare wouldn’t cover.

"It seemed pretty clear to me that they had codes for special circumstances like an emergency evacuation," Terpelle said. "I just assumed that the situation was an emergency. I mean it’s not like she could’ve called an Uber or something."

Terpelle says she first saw the bill in November. She called the ambulance company, thinking it was a mistake. She said they assured her it wasn’t.

The company classified the ride as disaster relief and told her Medicare isn't paying.

So, just this week, Terpelle said she filed an appeal directly to Medicare.

"I’m not even certain what the policy is," she said. "I don’t really feel like I’ve gotten straight answers."

FOX40 spoke to a Medicare information officer, who took Cole’s contact information and promised to share it with team members who might help. But he couldn't provide information about which cases Medicare would cover versus cases which it wouldn’t.

In the meantime, Cole will wait, hoping her granddaughter’s appeal provides some relief.