Danielle Hale with Realtor.com is chatting with Mae and Simone about how homebuyers can set themselves up for success in the spring home-buying market.
Finding a Home in the Valley Market
-
Oakland Home on the Market for $400,000 Causes a Stir on Social Media
-
Climbing Interest Rates for Homebuyers
-
Valpak is Slipping $100 Checks in Random Coupon Mailers
-
Cooking for Valentine’s Day with Whole Foods Market
-
UPcyclePOP
-
-
US Seizes Pot-Growing Houses in Sacramento Area Tied to China-Based Crime Organization
-
Press Democrat Wins Pulitzer for California Wildfire Reports
-
As Rent Control Debate Heats Up, Steinberg Proposes Alternative Solutions
-
Missing 11-Year-Old Found Dead in Meadow Vista Canal
-
This Super Bowl Ad Features a Tongue-Tied Alexa, Flustered Jeff Bezos
-
-
Science Students Step Aboard the ‘Bus Of The Future’
-
The Diva Market
-
Low Cost Items at KP International Market