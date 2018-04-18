Former City Councilman Sues Stockton Over Donated Land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Former City Councilman Ralph White donated nearly two acres of land to the City of Stockton on the condition that the city builds a firehouse there.

Now, more than 10 years later, the parcel on the corner of 8th Street and Airport Way still sits empty.

But during Tuesday night's city council meeting, the councilmembers gave a thumbs up for the nonprofit Stocktonians Taking Action to Neutralize Drugs to purchase that parcel for $1.

Also on Tuesday, White's attorney filed a lawsuit against the city for not keeping its word.

"They went through with some kind of bankrupt, now they want to back out of the deal," White said.

FOX40 spoke with STAND, which said the organization plans to build a commercial business, including a clinic along with affordable housing, on the donated land.

The lawsuit says, "If the City of Stockton does transfer the property in question to STAND, irreparable injuries will result and a multiplicity of actions will result."

White said if the city doesn't build the fire station then he wants that property back. His dream has always been to have firefighters, and eventually police, work out of that area, keeping those residents safe.

"That's gonna be a police substation, a beautiful fire station on a major thoroughfare right there. I mean it's something you'd always see for years to come," White said.

The city declined to comment because of the pending litigation.