Fresno State Professor: Barbara Bush an ‘Amazing Racist’

FRESNO (AP) — The California State University, Fresno is investigating comments made on Twitter by an English professor who called former first lady Barbara Bush an “amazing racist.”

Bush died Tuesday at age 92.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal,” Randa Jarrar wrote on Twitter shortly after the death of Barbara Bush.

The Fresno Bee reports Lynnette Zelezny, provost at Fresno State, on Wednesday called Jarrar’s comments “disrespectful.”

Zelezny also disputed Jarrar’s assertion that she has tenure protection and will never be fired. Jarrar is on leave this semester.

Jarrar describes herself in her Twitter messages as an Arab-American and a Muslim-American woman.