Man Punched, Knocked Unconscious for Offering to Pay for Stranger’s Beer

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding a man they say punched a victim at a convenience store last month.

A little before 2 a.m. on March 24, a man was in line wanting to buy beer at the Valero on Franklin Boulevard when the sheriff’s department says the person behind him in line said something.

"The victim offered to pay for the suspect’s beer that he was purchasing," said Sgt. Shaun Hampton. "In response to that, the suspect struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing him to lose consciousness."

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect took money from the victim’s wallet and left with another man. The victim was unconscious for around eight minutes.

"Something like this is extremely disturbing," Hampton said. "For someone to be knocked unconscious by simply offering to assist someone is something we look at as extremely egregious. Of course, we are doing our best to investigate."

Though it has been nearly a month since the incident, the sheriff’s office said putting the photographs out from the scene can now help successfully lead to an arrest.

"By the time the release comes around, we have a significant amount of information we’re investigating," Hampton said. "But we need that extra piece and that piece is the community’s piece and their contribution to helping us, and we really need that support to help identify these people."

Officials believe the suspect lives in the area and describe him as 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 8 inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds with a Jordan jersey and a gold necklace.

"We take these types of incidents very seriously. Just like in any robbery, there’s always a victim, and we want to bring justice for that victim and do the best we can and do what the community expects of us," Hampton told FOX40.

FOX40 spoke to the owner of the store but he did not want to comment because he was not there at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the suspect, you are urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.