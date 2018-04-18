MediumRare & Kicksville Vinyl Collective

Posted 1:48 PM, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:54PM, April 18, 2018


MediumRare Records & Collectibles brings a new, historic 'spin' to vintage, vinyl records and memorabilia.  Initially created in 2010 as a Internet based diversion from the day-to-day activities of his record label, Dig Music owner, Marty Deanda's vision of what a vinyl record store should feel like, has now come full circle.  It's with a great deal of pride and excitement that MediumRare Records & Collectibles, along with Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage, announce the location of their new vinyl and mid century modern collective inside the new warehouse artist lofts (WAL) building at 11th and R streets in downtown Sacramento.  The project is set to open in late fall of this year.  MediumRare Records & Collectibles, along with Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage, look forward to bringing quality products along with a sense of history, back to the vinyl buying experience.

More info:
MediumRare Records & Kicksville: A Vinyl & Vintage Collective
1104 R. St #140
(916) 442-5344
DigMusic.com
Facebook: MediumRare Records & Collectibles