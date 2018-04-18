Metro Chamber’s Incoming President Talks about Capitol-to-Capitol Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- As this year's Capitol-to-Capitol trip comes to an end, the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce's incoming president and CEO feels encouraged.

"It's absolutely thrilling," Amanda Blackwood said. "I love helping organizations be effective. I love progress. I love moving the ball forward."

Blackwood plans to do just that when she officially assumes her new position on May 1, bringing a wealth of experience that includes rental housing, commercial development and consulting. She also served as a board member and president of the Citrus Heights Chamber.

"There's so much opportunity in our region I think we are seeing that all over the place. So it’s a really good time be here and I’m very happy to be able to be a part of leading the way into our future," she said.

The common theme she’s heard during her time at Cap-to-Cap: "Folks in Sacramento talk to each other."

"Our regional partners talk to each other," she added. "We pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, what are you doing?' or 'I heard you had this innovation project going on -- how can we do that?'"

One concept discussed in Washington this week is creating opportunity zones, which was included in the latest federal tax bill.

The goal behind opportunity zones is to spark growth in high poverty areas by providing tax incentives on projects that will boost the local economy. Yuba City is just one spot in our region falling into that category. It's an idea Yuba City Mayor Preet Didbal welcomes.

"It's really just important for the investment part of it as well because great investment produces great jobs and my hope is that our city will create those jobs, and high paying jobs as well," she said.