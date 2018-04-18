MS Walk Sacramento 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MS Walk participant Sarah Janus is in the studio with Martina to talk about the upcoming event.

1. An estimated 1,400 people are expected to raise more than $150,000 at 19th annual Walk MS: Sacramento on Saturday, April 21 at the State Capitol

2. Walk MS helps fuel groundbreaking MS research and provide life-changing services to those affected by MS through creating a supportive community of friends, families and loved ones who fundraise to connect.

3. Multiple Sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord, and it is the most common neurological disease leading to disability in young adults.

4. National MS Society Mission: People affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.