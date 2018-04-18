Although most guys follow their dates lead when it comes to prom attire, they also have a lot of prepping to do before prom. Mae is in the studio with Debbie getting a look at different suit options from Jos A Banks and Men's Wearhouse.
Prom Week: Classic Styles, Tuxedo Trends
